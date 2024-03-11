A man from British Columbia has died after being caught in an avalanche in Alberta.

RCMP say two men were skiing in the backcountry on Sunday afternoon when the avalanche happened.

One man was able to dig himself out, but the other was buried.

Police say the deceased has been identified as a 19-year-old from Kelowna, B.C.

The avalanche took place east of the Mount Engadine Lodge on Tower Peak in Kananaskis.

Avalanche Canada says the snowpack in the area is “tricky” at the moment, with several skier-triggered slides reported in the past 24 hours.