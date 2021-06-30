B.C. workers at Canada’s only unionized Starbucks ratify contract

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Alberta

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

B.C. workers at Canada’s only unionized Starbucks ratify contract

Alex Nguyen
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Last August, the staff of a busy Starbucks drive-through in Victoria joined the United Steelworkers, or USW, a union that represents more than 225,000 private-sector workers in Canada.

MARK MAKELA/Reuters

Staff at Canada’s sole unionized Starbucks location have ratified their first three-year collective agreement – a rarity in a sector that traditionally has minimal union representation.

Last August, the staff of a busy Starbucks drive-through in Victoria joined the United Steelworkers, or USW, a union that represents more than 225,000 private-sector workers in Canada. Almost a year later, they have now achieved a contract that they say will not only raise wages but also create a safer working environment – a major motivation behind their unionizing drive.

In the past, workers at the outlet would often face harassment from certain customers “for weeks and weeks and weeks” without receiving sufficient support from management, said Izzy Adachi, a barista who helped start the organizing effort and UWS bargaining committee member. And over the past year, the pandemic has only exacerbated this type of public abuse, especially over the mask-wearing mandate.

Story continues below advertisement

Now, staff will be able to file grievances against management. Izzy Adachi called this accountability measure the “biggest win” from the collective agreement.

“I think that within the service industry, there is this idea that we’re supposed to let people take advantage of us or treat us poorly just because it’s ‘unskilled labour.’ I don’t see that as fair,” they said.

The collective agreement also increases the workers’ wage by up to $2.47 an hour, depending on length of service, and offers 10 paid days of leave for those facing domestic violence, doubling what B.C. mandates.

Starbucks Canada said in a statement that it did not expect to change the outlet’s pricing because of the collective agreement.

The company maintained that “the best way to create an exceptional experience for partners [employees] is through an open and direct working relationship.” It pointed to its array of benefits, including paid time off for sick leave, self-isolation, COVID-19 vaccine shots and vaccine side effects. On May 31, it also bumped employees’ starting hourly rates to 25 cents above provincial minimum wages and offered at least a 5-per-cent increase for hourly baristas, shift supervisors and café attendants.

And with the contract, this particular Starbucks outlet will only staff unionized workers and it is not allowed to work in other locations at the same time. Izzy Adachi said the location is “so busy” that this restriction is unlikely to be a big issue and it could be eased once more outlets are unionized.

Starbucks Canada did not comment on whether it expects the collective agreement to spark more unionizing drives.

Story continues below advertisement

There is growing interest from other Starbucks workers across the country, said Stephen Hunt, director of USW Western Canada. But coffee shops have traditionally been difficult to organize because of their small staff numbers and high turnover rate. And at a big company like Starbucks, it would be time-consuming to unionize one outlet at a time.

Fiona McQuarrie, a business and labour expert, said unions could organize workers at multiple sites of the same employer, but this would compound the challenge of guaranteeing sufficient support across the board. Another suggestion by labour advocates is sectoral bargaining, in which unions could organize all workers in the same sector in the same area – all coffee shop workers in Victoria, for example. But Dr. McQuarrie, a recently retired business professor at the University of the Fraser Valley, said this process would require legislative change for it to take hold on a large scale.

Izzy Adachi added that organizing could be streamlined by removing the required secret ballot vote after workers have already signed cards expressing interest in joining a union – a model that the ruling B.C. NDP promoted but did not introduce in 2019 after facing opposition from the Greens. Unions are still advocating for it.

Achieving a collective agreement is also not the end of the race.

The Victoria drive-through is not the first Starbucks outlet in Canada to be unionized. A number of locations in B.C., Saskatchewan and Quebec had the same status in the 1990s and 2000s, but they all eventually decertified. For the Victoria location, the test of its sustainability will come in three years when the contract has to be renegotiated, said Dr. McQuarrie.

Meanwhile, the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1518 – the largest private-sector union in B.C. – is also running a campaign to organize café workers. So far, it has brought in staff from Matchstick Coffee and Cartems Donuts, two small Vancouver-based chains.

Story continues below advertisement

“[The vote and collective agreement] send a signal to say workers are willing to organize, even in tough industries,” Mr. Hunt said.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies