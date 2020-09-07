 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Alberta

Better weather helps crews hold wildfire north of Banff National Park

Banff, Alta.
The Canadian Press
An out-of-control wildfire north of Banff National Park is shown in a government handout photo.

The Canadian Press

Crews battling a wildfire that was burning out of control north of Banff National Park have been getting some help from the weather.

The fire detected Friday near Black Rock Mountain, just north of the park, had grown in size to more than six kilometres square by Sunday afternoon.

But Alberta Wildfire reports Monday that better weather conditions and the hard work of firefighters mean the blaze is now classified as being held.

The service says it’s not expecting any more significant growth in the fire.

The Municipal District of Bighorn says on its website that fire crews will continue to work the perimeter and suppress hot spots.

Alberta is experiencing a quieter wildfire season compared with the five-year average.

