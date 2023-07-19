Open this photo in gallery: A donair is displayed on a plate in Dartmouth, N.S.Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

One large donair costume to go, please.

The Alberta government is selling a donair costume, complete with replica meat, sauce, tomatoes and lettuce, as a part of its online surplus auction.

The listing says the costume snack is made of latex, vulcanized rubbers and synthetics, and it comes with a silver body suit to complete the “authentic tinfoil look.”

The auction closes Aug. 14, and already bids have climbed from an initial $50 to hit $1,000 today.

The costume’s visual condition is described as excellent and dusty, though its overall operational condition is unknown.

The auction has generated interest as far away as Halifax, which declared the donair its official food in 2015.