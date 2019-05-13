 Skip to main content

Alberta Bill to eliminate Alberta’s carbon tax to be introduced next week, Kenney says

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Alberta’s premier says the province’s carbon tax will no longer exist as of May 30.

Jason Kenney says a bill to eliminate the Alberta levy is to be introduced next week when the legislature begins sitting.

He says the United Conservative government wants to review court decisions in Saskatchewan and Ontario before it decides if it will challenge the federal tax in court.

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal recently ruled in a split decision that the federal tax imposed on provinces without a carbon price of their own is constitutional.

The Ontario government is waiting for a decision on its court challenge.

Kenney campaigned for – and won – Alberta’s election last month on a platform that included repealing the provincial carbon tax.

