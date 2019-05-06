Police believe they found remains of missing Calgary mother, toddler

Police in Calgary believe they have found the bodies of a missing woman and toddler who were reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

The suspected remains of Jasmine Lovett and her 22-month-old daughter Aliyah Sanderson were found in a heavily wooded part of Kananaskis Country, a wilderness area on the eastern edge of the Rocky Mountains.

Police say they have rearrested a man they briefly took into custody two weeks ago, but are not identifying him until charges are laid. That was expected to happen later Monday or Tuesday.

Robert Leeming, 34, previously told media outlets that he was the one police questioned and that Lovett and the child lived in his southeast Calgary home.

He has said he is innocent.

Autopsies were to begin Monday, but the cause of death was not expected to be released.

Police aren’t saying what led to the discovery of the bodies about 4 a.m. Monday to protect the integrity of the investigation and future court proceedings.

The last time Lovett and the girl were seen was on April 16. An online purchase was made from Lovett’s bank account two days later, but police have said they don’t know if she was the one who made the purchase.

Loved ones reported the pair missing after they failed to show up for a family dinner.

The child’s paternal aunt has said Lovett broke up with the aunt’s brother Robbie Sanderson, Aliyah’s father, several months ago, and that she had moved in with another man.