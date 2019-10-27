Body of male found in Calgary apartment unit gutted by fire

The Calgary Fire Department says the male occupant of an apartment unit where a fire erupted early this morning has been found dead.

Crews responded to a fire in a second storey unit of a building on Ranchview Drive at around 02:30 a.m.

Officials say the body was found shortly after the fire was contained.

The Fire Department says in a release that about 20 other residents of the building were evacuated as a precaution and that a transit bus was brought to the scene to shelter them from the cold.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and no other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information, photos or video, especially prior to the fire crews arrival on scene, is asked to contact the Fire Department.

