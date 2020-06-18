Body of third teenage drowning victim found in southern Alberta river: RCMP

Open this photo in gallery The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

RCMP in southern Alberta say the body of the third victim of a drowning in the St. Mary River has been found.

Police say the 17-year-old girl’s body was recovered Thursday afternoon.

On June 10, RCMP responded to a report of a drowning in the area of Spring Coulee, about halfway between Lethbridge, Alta., and the United States border.

On June 11, police said two teenage girls had died and one was missing after they went swimming and canoeing with seven other people in the river.

The two victims were 16 and 17 years old.

RCMP, members of Lethbridge Search and Rescue and volunteers did not give up looking for the missing girl.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and community members during this difficult time,” RCMP Sgt. Kevin Wright said in a release.

“I would like to thank everyone involved for their tireless efforts over the past week during this tragic time.”

Police said the names of the deceased, who were from the area, will not be released.