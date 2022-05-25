Every spring, ranch families get together to help their neighbours brand their cattle, going from ranch to ranch to pitch in with chores, which are as much practical as they are traditional.
Though there are a few other ways for ranchers to keep track of their cattle, the time-honoured practice of marking the flanks of the year’s herd of calves makes it easy to tell at a glance which cattle belong to which ranch.
The Jenkins family gathered at their ranch – the Lazy U, near Pincher Creek, Alta. – on a Sunday in May with family and neighbours to brand cattle.
We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.