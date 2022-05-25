Special to The Globe and Mail

Special to The Globe and Mail

The Jenkins family gather with neighbours at their ranch The Lazy U near Pincher Creek, Alta. to brand their cattle on May 15.Leah Hennel/ Leah Hennel

Every spring, ranch families get together to help their neighbours brand their cattle, going from ranch to ranch to pitch in with chores, which are as much practical as they are traditional.

Though there are a few other ways for ranchers to keep track of their cattle, the time-honoured practice of marking the flanks of the year’s herd of calves makes it easy to tell at a glance which cattle belong to which ranch.

The Jenkins family gathered at their ranch – the Lazy U, near Pincher Creek, Alta. – on a Sunday in May with family and neighbours to brand cattle.

A rancher ropes cattle during branding.Leah Hennel/ Leah Hennel

A puff of smoke and a quick snip with a sharp blade and a bull calf becomes a steer.Leah Hennel/ Leah Hennel

Sorting cattle during branding at the Lazy U Ranch.The Globe and Mail

A rancher swings a lasso to rope a calf.Leah Hennel/The Globe and Mail

Marking the the year’s herd of calves makes it easy to tell which cattle belong to which ranch.Leah Hennel/The Globe and Mail

Children play with a toy farm set.Leah Hennel

The children help out during branding.The Globe and Mail

Ranch families get together to help neighbours brand their cattle.

The families go from ranch to ranch to pitch in.Leah Hennel/ Leah Hennel

Ryley Jenkins rides through the Waterton River at the Lazy U Ranch.

Ranchers gather at the Waterton River.The Globe and Mail

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.