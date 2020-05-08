 Skip to main content
Alberta

Bystander shot in home as Alberta man fired at police vehicles: RCMP

Blackfalds, Alberta
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Police investigate a shooting involving police in Leduc, Alberta on Wednesday May 6, 2020. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is reviewing the shootout, and RCMP are continuing to investigate what happened in Blackfalds earlier in the day.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Police say a stray bullet hit a bystander inside her central Alberta home earlier this week when a man shot at RCMP officers responding to a firearms complaint nearby.

RCMP Cpl. Laurel Scott says the 48-year-old woman is stable and recovering in hospital.

Mounties say the man fired at their vehicles when officers arrived at a home Wednesday in Blackfalds, about halfway between Calgary and Edmonton.

The man drove off and was later seen heading north on Highway 2 just south of Edmonton, where police used a tire-deflation device and the car eventually stopped.

A 27-year-old man died in a shootout with police on the highway and an RCMP officer suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, from which he is recovering in hospital.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is reviewing the shootout, and RCMP are continuing to investigate what happened in Blackfalds earlier in the day.

“We’re careful to make sure the two are separated,” Scott said Friday.

She said it’s not known what led to the shooting in Blackfalds, where the RCMP did not fire their guns.

“That remains a part of our investigation. We are not able to say,” Scott said.

“We have been investigating. That means taking the statements from the people in Blackfalds, from neighbours, from any witnesses, conducting an investigation of the scene. That’s all been under way.”

The man who died was not known to police, Scott added.

RCMP are seeking dashcam footage taken between 8:15 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday that captures a black, four-door BMW sedan driving in Blackfalds and on highways between Blackfalds, Lacombe and Leduc.

Scott said at least one member of the public had provided footage as of Friday morning.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

