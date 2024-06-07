Calgarians urged to do better in curbing water use during unprecedented main break

Calgarians were being urged Friday to keep reducing their water use as work to repair to a major water main stretched into a second day.

“This current level of water cannot continue,” said Nancy Mackay, the city’s director of water services. “If we do not reduce our water use even further we’re at risk of running out.”

One area of the city remains under a boil water advisory. A fire ban has been enacted for the entire city.

All Calgarians are being asked to reduce their use by an additional 25 per cent from what they used yesterday.

Outdoor water use such as car washing or plant watering is banned. Citizens are being asked to shorten their showers, hold off on washing the dishes or doing the laundry and flushing only when necessary.

“We must all further reduce water use,” Mackay said.

The water warning was originally issued Thursday. Officials say there was significant reduction in water use until the afternoon but it increased around the time most people got home from work.

They say more water is being used than the city can produce, putting services like firefighting at risk.

The city has dispatched nine water wagons to the northwest neighbourhood of Bowness, where residents must boil water tap water for at least a minute before use.

Emergency Management Agency Chief Sue Henry said bylaw officers responded to 56 reports of water misuse and nine fire calls.

Businesses have also been asked to stop using water for non-essential services. Hospitals and restaurants and businesses that use water to deliver life-sustaining products or services or to meet health code standards are exempt.

No mandatory measures have been imposed on businesses.

The size of the break is considered unprecedented.

Mackay said crews have been pumping water away from the flooded area in order to expose the break for repairs.

“The goal today is to expose the part of the water main that we think has some damage and getting the site location ready. This is a massive break that can’t be repaired in a day or two.

“We need everyone to do their part.”

Normally, the city stores between a day-and-a-half and two days’ worth of water in its reservoir system.