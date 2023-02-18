Calgary artist Jeff de Boer has been creating suits of armour for mice and cats as miniature art pieces. In the last 36 years, he estimates he has made more than 500 suits of armour.Leah Hennel/The Globe and Mail

The concept, according to Calgary artist Jeff de Boer, is nothing new. There is, for example, Medieval imagery of mice and cats wearing suits of armour. “You can find an episode in Bugs Bunny where there’s a museum where they have all this animal armour.” The notion has been around for a long time. “What no one’s ever done,” said Mr. de Boer, “is actually make a suit of armour for a mouse.”

Till 36 years ago when he did it, crafting a nickel and brass outfit, scaled to rodent dimensions. Since then Mr. de Boer, a graduate of the Alberta University of the Arts jewellery-making program, estimates he’s made more than 500 suits of armour for mice and cats. Completing a mouse suit takes about 50 hours. Armour for a cat? Up to 400 hours.

Calgary artist Jeff de Boer inspects one of his mouse suit of armour, a hybrid Indian-Polish-themed mouse with features from Maratha armour and the distinctive wings of the Polish Hussars, in his backyard studio in Calgary, on Jan. 28.

A few of the mice armour de Boer has created.

de Boer's 'Samurai Mouse' with whiskers.Leah Hennel/The Globe and Mail

It’s worth pointing out that nothing is intended to be worn by animals. What Mr. de Boer does is create art. “The idea of armour for a mouse is a metaphor — or an analogy — for my ability to survive in a world where I’m doing something so unusual,” said the full-time artist, taking a break in his home studio. “I’m in such a niche ... who chooses mouse armour or cat armour as a career choice?” Why? Well, that’s a question he’s been asked before. “Because it’s fun,” replied Mr. de Boer. “It’s a reason to make some really beautiful little things — that’s it.”

Although he admits it took him a few years to appreciate his talent — and its place in the art world. “There was a long time when I did not want to be the mouse-armour guy and I went on to do large public works and a bunch of other things,” said Mr. de Boer. “The epiphany — for 36 years I thought I was making suits of armour for mice. It turns out mice were making me. “Maybe I can surrender to this and see if I can push this to its illogical conclusion, wherever that is. So that’s a different state of mind. I’m not here because I need to do it. I’m not here because I can’t do anything else. I’m here because I love it.”

de Boer works at his drafting table with some of the design sketches for his work.Leah Hennel/The Globe and Mail

de Boer used nickel and brass to make his suits of armour.Leah Hennel/The Globe and Mail

It can take up to 50 hours to complete a mouse suit, and as much as 400 hours to create armour for a cat.Leah Hennel/The Globe and Mail

He wants to put together an exhibition of his work, something that could appear in the Glenbow Museum in downtown Calgary. He believes his art — which can be found in the homes of collectors around the world — will stand the test of time.

“Someday, maybe somebody in a museum will pull open a drawer and get a loupe and look at my work and go, ‘Oh my god,’” said Mr. de Boer. “One person 500 years from now is going to care about this little thing I’ve got to do. But that’s between me and that person 500 years from now. For everybody else in the distance, it just looks OK. “Nobody cares if I take the extra time to do this little thing, but I do.”