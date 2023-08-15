The city of Calgary has brought in some outdoor water restrictions due to ongoing drought conditions.

Under the Water Utility Bylaw, the restrictions can be put in place to manage water use in times of shortage.

Nicole Newton, the city’s manager of natural environment and adaptation, says the city is seeing record low flows on both the Bow and Elbow rivers that go through Calgary and on to other communities downstream.

She says it’s an issue with quantity, not quality of the water.

The Stage 1 restrictions limit all customers who use municipal water – including residences, businesses and city operations.

Residents, for example, are limited to watering lawns, gardens, trees and shrubs to one day a week and are prohibited from washing vehicles on their driveways.