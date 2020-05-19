 Skip to main content
Calgary, Brooks to learn Friday if restaurants, hair salons, can reopen

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Premier of Alberta Jason Kenney speaks to media during the Western Premiers' conference, in Edmonton on Thursday, June 27, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says Calgary and the city of Brooks will get a lot more advance notice this time around on opening up their economies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kenney says a decision will be made and announced Friday on whether those two communities will be allowed to reopen restaurants and hair salons on Monday as proposed.

Kenney’s government was criticized when restaurant and hair shop owners expecting to open last Thursday were told with 18 hours notice that they would not get that permission.

Restaurants and hair salons were allowed to reopen throughout the rest of the province, along with retailers and day cares.

The premier said he regrets the short notice, but said his cabinet was acting on the advice of Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health.

Calgary and Brooks have the vast majority of COVID cases in Alberta, and Hinshaw said she wanted to go slower in those two areas to prevent another spike in infections.

Kenney says he has spoken with Hinshaw, and future such announcements will include as much advance notice as possible.

