Calgary city council has amended a bylaw to add restrictions on flyers with images of fetuses that are being sent to people’s mailboxes.

The changes to the community standards bylaw require the flyers be concealed in an opaque envelope with a graphic content warning.

They must also include the name and address of the sender when delivered to homes.

City officials say in a statement that it adds a layer of protection against individual family members being exposed to graphic content when collecting the flyers with their mail.

They say the city was told that the flyers can be disturbing and painful for those who have experienced miscarriage or had a pregnancy terminated.

Each of the three bylaw changes carry a fine of $1,000 if violated.