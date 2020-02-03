 Skip to main content

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Calgary city council unanimously votes to ban conversion therapy

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi speaks during a city council meeting, in Calgary, on Oct. 31, 2018. The motion was sponsored by Nenshi and five city councillors.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Calgary city councillors have unanimously voted to ban conversion therapy in the city.

Hundreds of rainbow-clad LGBTQ community members and their supporters were at city hall for the vote, with many spilling into the foyer to watch on screens.

Conversion therapy aims to change someone’s sexual orientation through counselling or religious teachings, a practice that has been discredited as psychologically damaging.

Story continues below advertisement

The motion was sponsored by five city councillors and Mayor Naheed Nenshi.

It calls for a bylaw that would impose a fine against those advertising or offering conversion therapy services within Calgary.

The motion also says the city should urge the province use the tools it has to end the practice.

A number of Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Edmonton and St. Albert, Alta., have already banned the practice.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies