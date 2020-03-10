Calgary correctional peace officer charged with remand centre assaults

A correctional peace officer has been charged with assaulting four inmates at the Calgary Remand Centre.

The Crown prosecution office asked Calgary police last March to look into complaints of excessive force.

It’s alleged the officer struck one inmate after responding to a disturbance.

Later that day, the same officer responded to a fight between inmates in the yard.

Police say the inmates had stopped fighting and were following the officer’s commands, but it’s alleged he assaulted each of them and pepper sprayed one.

Heera Singh Chahal, who is 29, has been charged with one count of assault with a weapon and four counts of assault causing bodily harm.

