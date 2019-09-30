 Skip to main content

Calgary councillors unanimously oppose Quebec's religious symbols law

Calgary councillors unanimously oppose Quebec's religious symbols law

Calgary
The Canadian Press
Calgary city council has unanimously passed a motion formally opposing Quebec’s law that bans some public figures from wearing religious symbols and clothing, such as turbans or hijabs.

Even before the official vote Monday, eight councillors and Mayor Naheed Nenshi signed off on the motion, meaning it would pass regardless.

Nenshi says it’s important for the city to take a stand, and to tell its own citizens of minority faiths that council stands for them and by them.

He says he will forward council’s motion to all mayors across the country.

Bill 21 came into effect in June and prohibits public servants deemed to be in positions of authority — including teachers, judges and police officers — from wearing religious symbols.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has said the law reflects the will of the French-speaking majority.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2019.

