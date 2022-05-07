The Calgary Flames are vying for their first Stanley Cup in more than 30 years and fans brought their best game face to the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. Despite a Game 2 loss to the Dallas Stars, Calgarians will get another shot at celebrating on Saturday, when the Flames play Game 3 in Dallas. See Monday’s Globe and Mail for our photo spread on Edmonton Oilers fans.
We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.