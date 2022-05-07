Stephen Cassley cheers on Calgary outside the Calgary Saddledome before the Flames take on the Dallas Stars in the second game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Calgary on May 5.Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

The Calgary Flames are vying for their first Stanley Cup in more than 30 years and fans brought their best game face to the Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. Despite a Game 2 loss to the Dallas Stars, Calgarians will get another shot at celebrating on Saturday, when the Flames play Game 3 in Dallas. See Monday’s Globe and Mail for our photo spread on Edmonton Oilers fans.

Nora Ayoungman Jr, a proud Siksika member, cheers on Calgary.Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

Bo Ly, left, and Tony Khuu cheer and join the crowd before Game 2.Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

Brad Gogal, left, and Roger Leonard cheer on Calgary.Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

Asher Mazur, left, and Sawyer Mazur show off homemade signs before Game 2.Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

Dominic Karkkainen wore his goalie gear to cheer on the Flames.Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

Ronald H. dresses up like Deadpool to cheer on Calgary.Sarah B Groot/The Globe and Mail

