Calgary hockey club investigating after video appears to show boy convulsing in locker room

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
A Calgary hockey club says it’s investigating a video that appears to show a boy convulsing on the ground after a group of youths pushed him up against a locker room wall.

The video obtained by local media begins with the boy hunched over as a group surrounding him counts to 30.

Two boys then push him up against the wall by his chest as one can be heard saying “squish, squish, squish.”

Another member of the group empties a water bottle over the boy’s head and he falls to the ground and briefly twitches before getting up.

The Northwest Warriors' executive says in a statement to families posted on its website that it takes the situation seriously and that it is following a process to appropriately address it.

The statement says there have been “speculation, gossip and rumours” since the video was shared and that members' families should stop circulating it.

“We are concerned about the safety of our children as this situation has the potential to escalate through the use of social media and video sharing to the point where children may become victim to cyber bullying,” the statement says.

“Parents possess the ability to de-escalate through engagement with their own children and we ask all of our families to pause and think of unintended consequences that may be caused by continuing the gossip train.”

