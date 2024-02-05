Open this photo in gallery: Alberta NDP legislature member Kathleen Ganley, centre, announces she is running for the leadership of the party in Calgary, on Feb. 5.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Alberta NDP leadership race has its first official candidate.

Calgary legislature member Kathleen Ganley, who served as Alberta’s justice minister when the NDP held office, announced she’s running to replace current leader Rachel Notley.

If successful, Ganley would be the first New Democrat leader from Calgary.

Notley announced last month she would be stepping down, with a new leader to be chosen in June.

Ganley was flanked by seven caucus members during her announcement in Calgary.

Other potential candidates include former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi along with Edmonton legislature members Sarah Hoffman and Rakhi Pancholi.