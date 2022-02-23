Police have charged a Calgary man who they say swindled money from dozens of people and romanced several women to further the con.

Bryan Christopher Syryda, who is 36, faces more than a dozen fraud and theft-related charges.

Investigators say he was first charged in 2020 when several people alleged they gave him money in return for discounted items including televisions.

Additional complaints were made in late August by others in British Columbia, who said they paid money for high-end electronics that were never delivered.

Police say they became aware that several women who met the man through online dating sites were treated to extravagant outings.

They allege the women were also offered deals on electronics, but never received the items.

