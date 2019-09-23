 Skip to main content

Alberta Calgary man faces second-degree murder charge in death of infant son

Calgary man faces second-degree murder charge in death of infant son

CALGARY
The Canadian Press

Police in Calgary have charged a man in the death of his infant son more than a year ago.

Anthony Karl Kurucz, who is 29, is charged with second-degree murder and was to appear in court Monday.

Police say emergency crews were called to a Calgary home on April 25, 2018, to help a three-month-old in medical distress.

The infant was unconscious and he died in hospital two days later.

Police say the child was alone with his father at the time.

They say the story the father provided to medical staff was inconsistent with the boy’s symptoms.

“Following a complex investigation, police believe the child died from injuries that were not accidental,” the Calgary Police Service said in a release Monday.

“Investigations into the death of children can take longer than other investigations because of the specialized expertise and tests needed to collect and interpret medical evidence.”

Police are not releasing the baby’s name to protect the identity of his mother, who is not considered a suspect.

