Calgary police say a man who works alone with children at a church is facing sexual assault charges dating back to his time as a teen church leader a decade ago.

Police say in a statement that an individual came forward to report multiple instances of sexual assault between 2011 and 2013.

It’s believed those assaults took place at the El Renacer church and at a residence in the city’s northwest.

Investigators allege that the complainant, who was seven years old at the time, was forced into unwanted sexual acts.

The accused, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because he was a youth at the time, is charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of invitation to sexual touching with a child under 16 years old.

Police note there’s no time limit on reporting a sexual assault in Canada.