Calgary man guilty of dangerous driving causing death of teen daughter

Open this photo in gallery The Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary, Monday, March 11, 2019. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

A Calgary judge has found a man guilty of dangerous driving causing the death of his 17-year-old daughter.

Michael Shaun Bomford, who is 55, was also convicted of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and driving with a blood-alcohol level above the legal limit.

Bomford had originally been charged with impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm in the October 2016 crash.

Story continues below advertisement

His trial heard that Bomford was driving his daughter, Meghan, and her 16-year-old friend, Kelsey Nelson, to get police checks so they could be ringette coaches.

Court heard he was going more than 30 km/h over the speed limit on a major Calgary boulevard when he lost control of his SUV and it rolled into the median.

All three were thrown from the vehicle: Meghan did not survive and Kelsey suffered brain injuries.

Witnesses at the trial in December described seeing an SUV driving erratically before the crash.

Meghan’s mother, Lisa Bomford, testified that her daughter had sent her text messages just minutes before the crash. Bomford told court her daughter was complaining that her dad was impatient and annoyed about having to drive the girls.

Several first responders described smelling alcohol on Michael Bomford. An expert testified that a blood sample taken from Bomford in hospital shortly after the crash registered almost three times the legal alcohol limit.

The defence argued that witnesses to the crash could not confirm who had been behind the wheel.