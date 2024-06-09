Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek apologizes for communication gaps as city works to repair water main

Open this photo in gallery: Calgary's mayor Jyoti Gondek makes an announcement in Calgary on April 25, 2023.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Calgary’s mayor is apologizing for failing to communicate better with residents as the city continues to urge water conservation until a major feeder main that failed last week is repaired.

Jyoti Gondek acknowledged during a news conference on Sunday that Calgary’s communication with citizens was much better back in 2013 when the city faced devastating flooding.

Gondek says she perhaps could have warned people from the beginning that it would be between five to seven days to fix the feeder pipe and flush the lines, but she says that information wasn’t available until crews were finally able to uncover the broken pipe on Friday.

The mayor is still saying repairs could take five to seven days, and until then, Calgarians must restrict their water use to prevent the city’s underground reservoirs from running out.

Gondek says people have asked for examples of how they can conserve water, and the city could have done a better job explaining how.

She says everyone in Calgary was asked to cut water consumption by 25 per cent, and is now saying that amount is equal to five toilet flushes.