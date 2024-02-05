Open this photo in gallery: Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek speaks at an announcement in Calgary on April 25, 2023.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek is facing a recall petition, marking the first time the mechanism has been used to try to unseat a prominent politician in Alberta and adding to the roiling political division blanketing the province.

The petition, launched by Landon Johnston and posted by Elections Calgary on Monday morning, is a long shot. In order to remove Ms. Gondek from office, the petitioner will have to collect signatures from more than half a million eligible electors in the city, which exceeds the number of people who voted in the 2021 municipal election.

The fight over Ms. Gondek’s future reflects Alberta’s increasingly fractured politics. Ms. Gondek and Premier Danielle Smith frequently clash, on everything from plastic straws to public safety. Ms. Gondek, for example, at a rally on Saturday spoke out against Ms. Smith’s proposed rollback of rights for transgender residents. Ms. Smith, meanwhile, waded into the debate over a city bylaw on single-use items, like napkins and condiments, with Calgary council last week repealing its policy, with Ms. Gondek on the losing side of the vote.

Elections Calgary received the recall paperwork Jan. 30. Mr. Johnston now has 60 days, ending April 4, to collect signatures and return the necessary documents to the city.

The barriers to launching a recall petition are low. The petitioner must live in the jurisdiction and submit a $500 fee. To remove a municipal politician in Calgary, the petition must include signatures from 40 per cent of the city’s population, but only people who are eligible to vote can sign the recall effort. The removal campaign against Ms. Gondek will be measured against Calgary’s 2019 population of 1,285,711.

This means Mr. Johnston must collect 514, 284 signatures from eligible electors to remove the mayor from office. By way of context, 393,090 eligible voters cast ballots in Calgary’s 2021 municipal election. That represented 46 per cent of the city’s 847,556 enumerated electors.

Kate Martin, Calgary’s city clerk, in a statement said digital signatures are not permitted.

Ms. Gondek ascended to the mayor’s office in October, 2021. Since then, her popularity has plummeted. In a statement, said she will press forward.

“Calgarians put their faith in me to be a mayor who could bring balance and stability to this city at a time when polarized ideologies stood to divide us,” she said. “I remain steadfastly committed to the work of building a future that holds opportunity and prosperity for everyone who lives here. We have work to do. Onward.”

Mr. Johnston did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Jason Kenney, Alberta’s former premier, campaigned on a promise to institute recall legislation ahead of the 2019 provincial election. A backbencher introduced the bill and it came into force in April, 2022. It was first tested in June 2023, when residents in the village of Ryley removed mayor Nik Lee.