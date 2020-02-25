 Skip to main content

Alberta

Calgary mother charged with aggravated assault after police investigated infant daughter’s broken arm

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
A Calgary woman is accused of injuring her 11-month-old daughter nearly two years ago.

The girl was brought to the Alberta Children’s Hospital with a broken arm in March 2018.

Police say they investigated because the injury was not consistent with the story the mother told doctors.

Investigators discovered that the girl’s twin brother, who lived in the same home, had a fractured right ankle and multiple skull fractures.

The woman has been charged with aggravated assault, but her name cannot be released as it would identify the children.

No charges have been laid related to the boy’s injuries.

