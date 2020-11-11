 Skip to main content
Calgary mother found negligent in son’s staph death granted full parole with conditions

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark leave the courts centre, in Calgary, on Feb. 8, 2019.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

A Calgary mother found negligent in the death of her 14-month-old son has been granted full parole about halfway through her sentence.

In June 2019, a judge sentenced Jennifer Clark and her husband Jeromie to 32 months in prison.

The couple’s jury trial heard their son John was gravely ill with a staph infection and wasn’t seen by a doctor until the day before he died in November 2013.

A decision last week from the Parole Board of Canada says while Jennifer Clark has completed several programs, her personal emotional domain still has a high need for improvement.

But the board noted she presented as open, transparent and engaging at her hearing and has demonstrated insight into the offence.

The release includes two special conditions – that she follow a treatment plan to manage her emotions and not care for children under the age of 18 without prior permission from her parole supervisor.

Jeromie Clark was released on parole earlier this year.

