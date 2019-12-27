 Skip to main content

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Calgary police ask public for help solving ‘targeted’ homicide of Ontario man

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Investigators in Calgary are asking for the public’s help in solving a fatal shooting of an Ontario man.

Police say they responded to a call Thursday evening about shots being fired in a home in the area of 16 Avenue and Home Road N.W.

When they arrived, they found a man dead.

Story continues below advertisement

An autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed him to be 23-year-old Farah Hersi Handule of Ontario, who police say is believed to have been in Calgary since Christmas Eve.

In a news release, Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm says it was “targeted homicide carried out in a brazen way” that’s left police concerned about public safety.

They’re asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious – specifically, people running or getting into vehicles between 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the neighbourhood – to contact them.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies