Police say they have arrested five people after seizing firearms, edged weapons, drugs and stolen property in Calgary.

An investigation began in April of last year after police became aware of suspects believed to be involved in drug trafficking.

Police say the investigation concluded earlier this month after investigators executed a search warrant and seized 11 firearms and imitation firearms, 100 edged weapons including knives and machetes, as well as drugs.

Four women and one man face multiple weapons, drug and stolen property charges.

The charges and arrests come after Calgary recorded more than 100 shootings so far this year.

“Successfully seizing guns, other weapons and drugs off the street takes the coordination of many units across our service, as well as with partner agencies,” Calgary police Insp. Shanon Scott said in a news release Wednesday.

“(They) all worked together in effort to remove weapons that could have been used in violent crime, further preventing harm in our community.”