Calgary police investigating alleged child abuse in livestreamed video

The Calgary police child abuse unit is investigating a livestreamed video that appears to show a woman physically abusing a toddler and a baby who were interrupting her online game.

The recording was taken this week from the gaming-related Twitch website and posted to other social media.

It shows the woman becoming aggressive with the children as she throws or tosses the baby on a bed multiple times and at one point appears to bite the toddler’s arm.

The video has since been removed and the woman’s Twitch account has been deactivated.

Police say they have received several tips from the public about the recording.

They believe the woman lives in Calgary and they plan to speak to her.

