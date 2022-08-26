Calgary police say they are investigating the theft of about 300 memorial plaques from a cemetery in the city’s northwest.

Police say in a news release that it’s believed the robbery took place in the Queen’s Park Cemetery between Aug. 18 and Aug. 23.

It also included the removal of numerous bronze flower vases.

Cemetery staff were notified about the missing plaques by visiting family members and reported the missing items to police.

Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the general investigations unit says he expects the theft of the plaques will leave people feeling disappointed and upset.

Officers believe the plaques are being stolen in the hopes of selling the bronze as the cost of metal increases.

