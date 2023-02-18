A Calgary Police uniform jacket is shown in this undated handout photo. A break-in at a uniform supply business in northeast Calgary last week has prompted a warning from police.HO/The Canadian Press

Police are warning the public after a break-in at a uniform supply business in northeast Calgary last week.

Calgary Police say in a news release that some of the items that were stolen include clothing belonging to law enforcement agencies.

Police say they were called to a business that manufactures and tailors uniforms for law enforcement and peace officers last Monday, shortly before 6 a.m.

They say there were a number of missing uniforms from a display at the front of the store, including missing jackets and pants belonging to Calgary and Saskatoon police services.

Investigators say no firearms, ammunition, police radio equipment or police use-of-force options were stolen.

They are reminding the public if someone identifies themselves as a police officer, they can request to see the officer’s badge and police photo identification card, as well as call the non-emergency number to verify an officer’s identity.