Alberta

Calgary Police lay charges in one of a series of alleged hate-motivated attacks

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., on April 9, 2020.

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Police in Calgary say they have laid charges in one of a series of alleged hate-motivated attacks in the city in recent weeks.

Investigators say they have heard from several different cultural and racialized communities who are worried about their safety and well-being after the attacks.

Several investigations are underway and police have now laid charges related to a case last weekend where a woman and her son were approached on an LRT platform.

A man allegedly pushed the boy and began following the mother, who believes she was racially targeted, until she was helped by a bystander.

Carter Justin MacDonald, who is 31, has been arrested and charged with two counts of assault, one count of causing a disturbance in public and breach of a probation order.

Police are still looking for suspects in two other cases: one where an Asian woman was spat on and called a racial slur, and another where a woman was hit in the head with a frozen water bottle by a group of teens riding by on bicycles.

