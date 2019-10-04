 Skip to main content

Calgary police look for driver of truck who forced another truck off road

Calgary police look for driver of truck who forced another truck off road

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Police in Calgary are looking for the driver of a truck who forced another truck off a busy freeway in a suspected case of road rage.

The police service says both drivers were going about 100 km/h down Glenmore Trail on Thursday and got into a conflict that escalated.

Investigators believe the driver of a white truck intentionally drove into the back of a black truck.

They say the white truck’s driver then steered into oncoming traffic to get beside the other vehicle and forced it off the road by sideswiping it.

The driver of the black truck was not injured and the other driver fled.

Investigators have not been able to locate the white truck and are asking anyone who may know what was driving it to contact police.

The vehicle is described as a Dodge Ram with a lift kit, a matte-black after-market front bush bumper, a black pinstripe around the centre and multiple red toolkits in the box.

The truck is likely to have been damaged on the front bumper and passenger side.

The driver is described as a Caucasian man, in his early- to mid-40s with a slim build and short hair.

