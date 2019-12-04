 Skip to main content

Alberta

Calgary police officer charged after alleged threat to ruin person’s reputation

CALGARY
The Canadian Press

Charges of criminal harassment and unwanted communication have been laid against a Calgary police officer.

Police allege that between April and November of last year, the officer excessively contacted someone and threatened to ruin their reputation, both personally and professionally.

An investigation was launched when police were contacted.

Charges were laid after a review of the case by the Edmonton Crown prosecutor.

Police have not released any other details in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

Constable Jacqueline MacNeil, a 14-year member of the Calgary force, is currently on an unrelated leave.

