An officer has been charged with sexual assault more than three years after the province’s police watchdog began investigating the alleged offence.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team began investigating the allegations in October 2020 involving an off-duty officer in Calgary.

It found there were reasonable grounds to believe an offence had been committed.

The findings were then forwarded to the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service, which decided there was enough evidence to prosecute the individual.

ASIRT Executive Director Mike Ewenson determined the officer should be charged with sexual assault.

The officer has been released is to appear in court next month.