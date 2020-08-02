 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Alberta

Calgary police say armed jewellery store robbers used tear gas and pepper spray

Calgary, Alberta
The Canadian Press
Police in Calgary are searching for the suspects in a jewellery store robbery at a shopping mall where they say the thieves were armed and used tear gas.

Investigators say two masked men entered Sunridge Mall early Saturday afternoon and proceeded to Paris Jewellers.

Once inside, police say the men deployed tear gas and pepper spray, before stealing several items of jewellery from the store.

They allege that during the robbery, the men threatened the store’s staff with firearms.

The men then fled the mall in an SUV, and EMS arrived and treated members of the public who were suffering effects of the tear gas and pepper spray.

One of the men wore a hoodie with the hood up and was wearing a surgical mask over his face, while the second man was wearing a motorcycle helmet.

Police are asking anyone who may have cellphone video of the incident, or has information on the identity of the offenders, to contact them.

