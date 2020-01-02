 Skip to main content

Alberta

Calgary police say possible hate crime may be linked to similar attacks

Calgary
The Canadian Press

Police in Calgary say they have charged a man in relation to an unprovoked assault that may be a hate crime. (File photo)

Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Police in Calgary say they have charged a man in relation to an unprovoked assault that may be a hate crime.

Investigators say the attack may also be linked to several other similar assaults in the city.

Officers were called Wednesday morning to a downtown bus stop, where they say a man in his 40s was “targeted for his race” by a stranger.

A bus driver who witnessed the attack called 911, and the victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police arrested a suspect two blocks away.

William Thomas Potter, who is 28, is to appear in court Friday on a charge of aggravated assault.

The police hate crimes unit is helping with the investigation.

