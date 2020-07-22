Calgary police seize drugs, weapons after investigating laser pointed at helicopter

A Calgary man faces numerous drug, weapons and aeronautics charges after a laser was pointed at a police helicopter and two patrol units.

Police say the helicopter was responding to a call early Friday when a laser was pointed into the eyes of a tactical flight officer.

Minutes later, a laser was shone into the eyes of officers in two different marked police vehicles in Calgary’s downtown core.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators were able to identify the apartment where the light had came from and searched the premises later that day.

Officers found a laser, methamphetamine, cash, drug paraphernalia and weapons, including a sawed-off shotgun and a Browning .308 Winchester rifle.

Kamran Sattar, who is 44, faces 14 charges that include possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a restricted firearm, as well as two counts under the Canadian Aviation Regulations and Aeronautics Act.

“Investigators came together very quickly … and as a result a significant amount of methamphetamine and firearms were seized by police,” said Staff Sgt. Jodi Gach.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.