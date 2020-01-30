 Skip to main content

Alberta

Register
AdChoices

Calgary police to equip all frontline officers with alcohol screening devices

Lauren Krugel
CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Calgary Police Service says all drivers in the city can expect to take a roadside alcohol breath test if they are pulled over or go through a checkstop.

All front-line officers will be equipped with screening devices, the police said Thursday.

“Impaired driving is the leading criminal cause of death in Canada,” said Const. Andrew Fairman with the alcohol and drug recognition unit.

Story continues below advertisement

“We all want to do our part to reduce the tragic impact of impaired driving.”

Since December 2018, when new federal impaired driving legislation took effect, police in Canada have been able to demand preliminary samples without reasonable suspicion that drivers have been drinking.

Calgary police have taken more than 15,600 samples since starting mandatory checks more than a year ago. Those have resulted in 142 Criminal Code charges and 359 provincial sanctions.

In 2015, more than 700 people were seriously injured or killed in impaired driving cases in Canada.

Concerns have been raised about the constitutionality of the new impaired driving law.

Ian Savage, president of the Calgary-based Criminal Defence Lawyers Association, said he’ll be watching closely as challenges work their way through the courts.

“Essentially this is what we call a warrantless, groundless search and seizure,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“In this case, the law does not require the officer to have any grounds whatsoever to make a person blow and that, on the surface, would appear to be unconstitutional.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies