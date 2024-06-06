Calgary residents told not to have showers, baths as city grapples with major water main break

Residents in Calgary are being directed not to take showers or baths and some are being told to boil their water as the city grapples with a major water main break.

“We’re asking you to make temporary sacrifices,” Sue Henry, the head of Calgary’s emergency management agency, told residents at a news conference Thursday morning.

The city issued the warning just before the morning commute following the water main break in the city’s northwest.

The city says water levels are critical and residents also shouldn’t wash dishes, do laundry or run dishwashers.

Residents in the Bowness neighbourhood have also been told by Alberta Health Services to boil water for a minute before using it to drink, cook or brush their teeth.

Drinking water is fine without boiling in the rest of the city.

Henry said it’s critical to conserve as much water as possible in case it’s needed to fight fires.

“This means no watering of any kind outside,” said Henry.

“Every drop of water will count until we get this repair done.”

She said the break is “large and complicated.”

Crews were working to fix the water main break and it was not immediately clear how long the restrictions would last.