Open this photo in gallery: In 2018, Philip Heerema was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually exploitive acts related to six members of the Young Canadians, the performing arts group that stars in the Calgary Stampede’s nightly Grandstand Show.The Canadian Press

The Calgary Stampede did not adequately respond to reports that an adult working for the organization had inappropriate relationships with underage boys in the festival’s marquee song and dance troupe, a failure that allegedly allowed a sexual predator to abuse youth for decades, according to court documents filed as part of a class-action lawsuit.

Philip Heerema was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2018 for sexually exploitive acts related to six members of the Young Canadians, the performing arts group that stars in the Stampede’s nightly Grandstand Show. He was convicted for incidents that took place between 1992 and 2014.

Documents filed in the lawsuit, launched in 2017, allege Mr. Heerema’s abusive behaviour could stretch back to 1987 and affected more youth than previously known. They also suggest that Stampede leaders did not curb Mr. Heerema’s access to boys, even after being warned he harmed or could harm them.

The Calgary Exhibition and Stampede Ltd. and the Calgary Stampede Foundation, in court documents, deny wrongdoing and contend they are not liable for Mr. Heerema’s actions. Mr. Heerema’s lawyer said he could not obtain instructions from his client in time to respond to questions from The Globe and Mail. None of the fresh allegations have been proven in court.

The Calgary Stampede is one of Alberta’s most influential institutions and trumpets itself as a beacon of Western hospitality and community spirit. Politicians, business leaders and members of the arts community mingle throughout the annual 10-day celebration. The Stampede heavily promotes its programs designed to nurture youth, including the Young Canadians School of Performing Arts.

The lawsuit’s class members allege their lives were derailed from their time in the Young Canadians and that the Stampede organization has not adequately supported them in the aftermath. The Young Canadian who reported Mr. Heerema to police in 2014 serves as the lawsuit’s representative plaintiff and cannot be identified because of a court order shielding class members.

Stampede, in a statement to The Globe, said it is “acutely aware of the impacts” Mr. Heerema had on the victims and their loved ones. It said it has since taken steps to improve policies but did not provide details.

“We are deeply sorry for how the victims have been affected,” the statement said, adding it offered counselling assistance. “Our commitment to those impacted is to do everything possible to guard against anything similar ever happening again, and we have taken meaningful steps to enhance the safety and wellness of our youth participants.”

A hearing on the suit is scheduled for July 26 and 27.

Bill Avery was the Grandstand Show’s top executive from 1987 to 2013. Court documents allege he was repeatedly informed of problems tied to Mr. Heerema, who was once in the Young Canadians himself.

One of Mr. Heerema’s alleged victims, known as R.S., came forward after the trial. In court documents filed in 2022, R.S. said he told Mr. Avery in 1988 that he was abused.

“I advised Mr. Avery that Mr. Heerema had molested me and began crying,” R.S. alleged. “I asked Mr. Avery to tell Mr. Heerema to stop molesting me and that Mr. Heerema should stay away from children.”

R.S. alleged Mr. Avery told him “saying things like that have serious consequences” and that he could not be in the Young Canadians if he made such statements.

In 2008, an instructor with the Young Canadians filed a formal complaint, warning that Mr. Heerema was “extremely inappropriate” with the boys, according to court documents.

Melissa Klassen e-mailed her letter to Mr. Avery on Aug. 14, 2008, and flagged her concerns with other senior leaders.

“I don’t feel comfortable with the way I’ve observed Phil interacting with the Senior Boys,” she wrote. “I am worried that there is much more to the story that we don’t know and I am very concerned with their safety.”

Mr. Avery confirmed receipt of the complaint on Sept. 11, 2008.

On Sept. 12, 2008, Mr. Avery e-mailed Colleen Caron, then production manager of the Grandstand Show and Mr. Heerema’s boss. Mr. Avery said he spoke with the director of employee services about Mr. Heerema and “the various questions that seem to float in his wake.”

An attachment, which court filings attribute to Ms. Caron, outlines Mr. Heerema’s clashes with other faculty at the Young Canadians and said he put himself in a “position of considerable liability and risk as the ‘self-appointed health practitioner.’”

The document said Mr. Heerema was “seen applying chiropractic back adjustments to” a cast member and that his professional deportment has “become far too friendly” with some Young Canadians. His “fraternizing and personal relationships” with some students caused some “uneasy feelings and questions within the cast.” One cast member “received a back massage as he lie on the couch with his shirt off,” the document noted.

“Without recommendation and help for him to ‘change,’ the school will continue to operate as it has and we might pay dearly in the end by losing both faculty and professional integrity,” the document concluded.

Neither Mr. Avery nor Ms. Caron are named as defendants in the lawsuit. They did not reply to messages seeking comment.

Sarah Hayes, vice-president of the Calgary Stampede and executive director of the Stampede Foundation, said in a court document filed April 22, 2023, that she was not aware of any Stampede employees, contractors or volunteers who knew of the abuse at any point prior to police getting involved.

Stampede’s court filings indicate Mr. Heerema volunteered and worked with the Young Canadians between 1986 and his resignation in early 2014.

“Had I or the Stampede Defendants known about the abuse or had any suspicion that it was taking place, immediate steps would have been taken to have Heerema removed from his employment and the abuse reported to the appropriate authorities,” Ms. Hayes said in a court filing.