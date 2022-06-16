City workers begin work constructing a flood berm across Memorial Drive, in Calgary, on June 14.Gavin John/The Globe and Mail

Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the city’s state of local emergency remains in effect as it monitors another potential storm.

Environment Canada has ended all heavy rainfall warnings in Alberta, but Gondek says there’s more rain in the forecast for Kananaskis, west of Calgary, next week.

City officials say the potential for another 50 to 100 millimetres of rain in the eastern slopes of the Rockies would affect the Elbow and Bow rivers in Calgary.

Preparations for potential flooding in Calgary this week included the closure of Memorial Drive, a major east-west roadway along the river, to build a temporary berm to help protect communities to the north.

Gondek says that berm will remain in place until at least Sunday or Monday, although the city is to open a couple lanes to traffic on the roadway today.

She says the berm cost about $118,000 to construct, but it protects about $53-million worth of property in nearby communities.

