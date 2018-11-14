Calgary voters reject city’s pursuit of 2026 Winter Olympics

Calgary’s Olympic bid appears to be over as 56 per cent of voters rejected the city’s pursuit of the 2026 Winter Games in a plebiscite held only two weeks after a public funding deal was struck.

The results of the vote​​​​, which saw more than 304,000 ballots cast, reflected weeks of publicly-aired concerns that Calgary’s battered economy can’t afford the multi-billion-dollar cost of staging the massive event. Despite an all-out effort by the Yes side, which employed an advertising blitz and robocalls to voters, the Stampede city rejected the promise that the Olympics could lift Calgary out of its economic funk.

While the results of Tuesday’s vote are not binding and Calgary council has the final say, the vote is a decisive move in the city’s Olympic bid. A successful plebiscite in which a majority of 50 per cent plus one vote supports the bid was a condition of Alberta’s support.

While council and Mayor Naheed Nenshi had promised Calgarians they would see a funding deal for the Games at least 30 days before the plebiscite, a final agreement between the three orders of government was not reached until late October.

The public is expected to spend $2.875-billion on the Games if Calgary is chosen as host: $1.45-billion from the federal government and $700-million from Alberta. Calgary has been asked to put forward $390-million, along with a $200-million contingency fund. The cost of the Games would tie up most of Calgary’s investment budget for the next decade, leading a majority of the council to vote two weeks ago against making a bid — the two-thirds threshold needed to cancel the plebiscite was not reached.

Calgary held the 1988 Winter Olympics, and the venues left over are the backbone of the city’s proposed bid for a second Games. To keep costs down, the city would refurbish 11 of the old Olympic venues in the city and the Rocky Mountains west of Calgary for 2026.

With an estimated $5.1-billion price tag, the city’s Games would require the construction of only two new arenas and more than 1,000-units of affordable housing.

Responding to concerns about possible cost overruns, Mr. Nenshi has said it is unlikely the city would blow through a $1-billion cushion built into the budget and further contingencies. Both Ottawa and the Alberta government have said they would not cover cost overruns.

The campaigns for and against the Olympic bid communicated two widely divergent messages in the weeks before Tuesday’s vote. The Yes side, which had an advertising budget of more than $1-million and was staffed by well-known consultants, said the Olympics could raise Calgary’s spirits and would bring billions in investment. The supporters, including Mr. Nenshi, tapped into near universal nostalgia for the successful 1988 games.

The No side, a group of volunteers operating on a shoestring budget with little advertising, stressed that the city and its residents cannot afford the estimated $5.1-billion cost of throwing a two-week party. They pointed to Calgary’s downtown, where more than a quarter of the city’s office space sits empty. Calgarians have endured years of economic stagnation as the oil and gas sector has failed to bring a bounty of jobs back to the city’s core.

“If you look at the resources that were allocated to the Yes side over the No side, it was not a fair fight,” said Duane Bratt, the chair of policy studies at Calgary’s Mount Royal University. “The No side is a like a small non-profit fighting a big corporation.” The Yes campaign, which was funded by private donations, was also aided by a separate effort from the city’s 2026 bid corporation.

“It was a battle of heart versus mind," Dr. Bratt said. "People want to support the Games, but they’re concerned about the costs. The last-minute deal has scared some people. If this was 2014 Calgary, this would be a slam-dunk Yes, but this isn’t 2014.”

Plebiscites have become common before Olympic bids. Before Calgary’s vote, the three referendums held in cities looking to bid for the 2026 Games all failed. The plebiscite for Vancouver’s 2010 Olympic bid holds the distinction of being the only successful one that led to a city hosting the Games in the recent history of the Olympics.

There are two more bids for the 2026 Games: Stockholm, Sweden, and a combined proposal from the northern Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. The International Olympic Committee accepted the Italian bid in early November despite a lack of financial support from the country’s federal government. The IOC president noted the Italian offer, near the Olympic group’s Swiss home, was “very strong.” The IOC will vote to award the 2026 Games in June.