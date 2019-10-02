 Skip to main content

Alberta Calgary Zoo celebrates birth of male giraffe calf as Emara becomes a mother

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Calgary Zoo celebrates birth of male giraffe calf as Emara becomes a mother

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A male calf giraffe stands next to his mother, Emara, at the Calgary Zoo.

Mona Keith/The Canadian Press

A giraffe at the Calgary Zoo who was given hormone help to try to ensure a successful pregnancy is finally a mom.

The zoo has posted on its Facebook page that Emara, an eight-year-old Masai giraffe, gave birth to a male calf on Sunday.

Emara had three previous pregnancies, but two ended in miscarriages and a third produced a calf that died because of birth defects.

Story continues below advertisement

The zoo decided that this time around it would give Emara progesterone supplements to try to ensure a successful delivery – a treatment apparently not tried on a giraffe before.

Zookeeper Mona Keith says Emara’s baby boy is a little smaller than expected, so he probably arrived at the early end of the 15-month gestation period.

Ms. Keith says the next few days are critical for the calf.

Mom and baby are hanging out at the zoo’s African Savannah exhibit, where visitors may be able to get a glimpse of them as they begin exploring the world together.

Progesterone supplements are commonly provided to women, as well as domestic animals, with a history of miscarriage.

Emara arrived at the Calgary Zoo in the summer of 2016 from the San Diego Zoo.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter