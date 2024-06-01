Calgary’s recordland is still spinning in the streaming era

Open this photo in gallery: Eraz Cohen stands behind the front counter at Recordland in Calgary on May 31. Cohen's father first started selling records out of the basement of the family's home. The business has been at its current location in the city's Inglewood area for more than 30 years.Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Eraz Cohen isn’t shy about admitting that music has dominated his life – especially the classic format of vinyl, which has made a comeback in an era of online streaming.

It started during his childhood in the late seventies, when his father, Armand, put up advertisements around Calgary encouraging people to visit the basement of their home to buy records.

“One time, my brother and I were just outside playing at the park or whatever, and we came home to get some food or water,” Mr. Cohen said. “We couldn’t even get into our own house because there was a lineup out the door.”

That sort of attention gave his father the bug that there was money in the record business – leading to the establishment of his store, Recordland Limited, and a vinyl collection of nearly one million albums.

While streaming services dominate in terms of how people listen to music these days, vinyl continues to draw customers. Entertainment data company, Luminate, found vinyl sales rose to 6.8 million in the U.S. last year, almost doubling CD sales at 3.9 million. In Canada, vinyl sales are up 36 per cent compared with this time last year.

Open this photo in gallery: Above: Records on the ceiling at Recordland. Below: A room full of 7 inch records.Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

While megastars such as Taylor Swift are releasing their latest albums on vinyl, record sales are also a vital revenue source for independent artists who don’t see major streaming royalties. And shops such as Recordland are crucial in ensuring people can discover lesser-known musicians.

Immigrating to Canada from Tel Aviv in 1975, Mr. Cohen’s father bought stereo equipment before furniture, his son said. It wasn’t until late in the following decade that their business moved beyond the basement, with Recordland officially opening in Calgary’s historic Inglewood community.

Although they’ve changed buildings a few times, Mr. Cohen says they’ve been at their current location for the last 30 years. Around 2013, his father retired, with Mr. Cohen, and his brother, Al, taking over.

While his brother isn’t as active with the store, Mr. Cohen is usually behind the counter tucked in the shop’s front corner, sleeves rolled up, sharing his music opinions with anyone willing to ask.

Back in his 20s, he says he had an “epiphany” about his future selling records while listening to jazz legend Miles Davis: “I just kind of said to myself, ‘Well, you know, it looks like this is what I’m going to be doing for the rest of my life.’”

He watched the rise of compact disks in the 1990s push vinyl (and cassette tapes) aside, with people willing to shed their collections for next to nothing. At the time, people thought they were crazy at the store for investing in the seemingly outdated medium, but he believed vinyl would return.

“We knew they were going to regret it one day,” Mr. Cohen said, adding people now want to buy back their records.

The CD boom of the nineties allowed the shop to accumulate a massive record collection. Mr. Cohen says only about 10 per cent of it sits on the store’s floor-to-ceiling shelves; the rest remains in storage.

Open this photo in gallery: John Shultz looks over inventory at Recordland. The store has amassed a collection of nearly one million albums on vinyl, but only 10 per cent is in the store with the rest in storage.Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Arianne Smith-Piquette, content director for CKUA Radio in Edmonton – which houses around 35,000 LPs – visited Recordland regularly when she lived in Calgary.

“It’s like you’re in a little maze, and then you realize, ‘I don’t know how I got in here,’” she said.

Mr. Cohen says he emphasizes “quality over quantity,” despite the size of their collection.

“A lot of people just assume because it’s a record, it has some sort of desirability or value,” he said, adding the Internet has made “significant music more significant and forgettable music that much more forgettable.”

Luminate reported just over 130 billion music streams in Canada last year. Of those, 73.1 per cent were catalogue music – songs and albums older than 18 months – demonstrating that more Canadians are finding or revisiting older albums.

One Recordland customer, Therese Johnson, says she enjoys rediscovering the music she used to listen to on vinyl and remembering its distinctive sound.

“When you come back to it, there’s a certain richness, a certain just fullness to the whole recording of it and the vinyl,” she said.

Open this photo in gallery: Austin Gies and Eraz Cohen, right, talk at the front counter at Recordland.Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Even though she feels online music platforms make music more accessible, Ms. Johnson said they can’t replicate the same tangible quality.

“You can totally immerse yourself when you’re in the room with the music. It doesn’t wash over you the same way it does coming out of your phone and straight into your ear.”

Fellow vinyl enthusiast Jordan Culp agrees: “Streaming’s great if you just want to get the dopamine hit, but to have to force yourself to sit down and really enjoy something as the artist intended it – it’s pretty great,” he said.

A post-doctoral student at the University of Calgary, Mr. Culp grew up in Kentucky, where he remembers scouring antique shops for the odd record. He says he now has around 100 albums and tries to limit himself to one a month: “There’s like a ritual to it.”

Mr. Cohen acknowledges what he saw in the nineties, when people sold and replaced their vinyl collections en masse, will likely never repeat itself.

“The music business is probably one of the most dysfunctional businesses of all time. There’s no real manual or handbook to it. You just kind of have to roll with the punches,” he said.