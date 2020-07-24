 Skip to main content
Alberta

Calgary’s Turk the turkey presumed dead in apparent coyote attack

Calgary, Alberta, Canada
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A turkey, nicknamed "Turk Diggler" is shown in this handout photo in Calgary on January 23, 2020.

Christa White/The Canadian Press

A Calgary turkey named Turk appears to have died.

Avery Maxwell, one of the moderators for a Facebook paged called Loyal Followers of the Ramsay Turkey, says in a post to the group’s 6,500 followers that there’s evidence Turk was taken overnight by a coyote.

The lone male turkey, which has been roaming throughout the inner city since spring 2019, had captured the hearts of many Calgarians.

Residents theorize the bird escaped from an agricultural event at the Stampede Grounds.

His Facebook fan club has kept track of his travels through several communities and mourned his apparent death Friday.

Maxwell says in the post that she dreaded writing it.

“I’m very sorry to report that there is evidence that some time in the early morning hours that Turk had been taken by what we believe to be a coyote,” she said Friday morning.

She said she had been contacted by the maintenance crew at Columbus Manor, a seniors home in the community of Bridgeland where Turk had been spending time.

“Needless to say, this is devastating news for all of us,” she said. “I’m personally heartbroken.”

She thanked Turk for providing joy at a time when it’s sometimes hard to come by.

Hundreds of other members of the Facebook group also posted their condolences.

“I am bawling. I loved him so much,” wrote one.

“RIP Turk. You’ll be missed,” wrote another.

“I’m so very sad to read this. I’m crying … over a turkey. Dammit. Rest well Turk. Thanks for bringing some light to all of us,” added yet another member.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

