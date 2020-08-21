 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Alberta

Canada Post processing plant in Edmonton shut after worker tests positive for COVID-19

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
The Canada Post logo is seen on the outside the company's Pacific Processing Centre, in Richmond, B.C., Thursday, June 1, 2017.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Canada Post has closed a mail processing plant in Edmonton after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Crown corporation says the worker was exposed to the virus outside the workplace and has not worked since Aug. 16.

It says the employee felt fine and had no symptoms.

Workers at the facility were advised of the positive test on Friday afternoon and everyone was sent home.

Canada Post says it is now in the process of deep-cleaning and sanitizing the 149 Street facility.

Officials says a contingency plan is in place to make up for the stoppage of mail sorting.

